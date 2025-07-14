Senior Airman Colin Edwards, 66th Comptroller Squadron financial technician, hosts an episode of Team Hanscom Today at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., July 28. During this week's episode, Edwards highlights the work of accounting and budget teams, welcomes Maj. Travis Hough as the new commander of the 66th Force Support Squadron and shares summer activities for families at Hanscom AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 12:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|971873
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-PR861-6907
|Filename:
|DOD_111193573
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Hanscom Today: Spotlighting CPTS, FSS Commander, and Summer Fun, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.