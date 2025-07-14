Team Hanscom Today: Spotlighting CPTS, FSS Commander, and Summer Fun

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman Colin Edwards, 66th Comptroller Squadron financial technician, hosts an episode of Team Hanscom Today at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., July 28. During this week's episode, Edwards highlights the work of accounting and budget teams, welcomes Maj. Travis Hough as the new commander of the 66th Force Support Squadron and shares summer activities for families at Hanscom AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)