PNSY Shipyard Update 2025/07/28

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971868" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KITTERY, Maine (July 28, 2025): Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Commander, Captain Jesse Nice shares the second of his three Lines of Effort in the latest Shipyard Update.



These Lines of Effort are designed to better support the PNSY workforce, foster intentional growth, and strengthen our shared future.



#navy250 #warfighters



(U.S. Navy video Joel Messer and Jordon Johnson/released)