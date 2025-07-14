Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Returning to Serve: Col. Hurley brings IRT mission to Ellwood City

    ELLWOOD CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    U.S. Air Force Col. Hurley, Air Force Reserve Command command nurse, and Rhiannon Schnell, Borough of Ellwood City secretary, talk about their role in bringing an Innovative Readiness Training mission to Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2025. Operation Healthy Ellwood was a 10-day, no-cost clinic that provided no-cost medical services to thousands of Pennsylvania residents while simultaneously providing mission-critical training to America's warfighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    Medical Readiness
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)
    OHEIRT25
    Operation Healthy Ellwood
    Innovative Readiness Training

