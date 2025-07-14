Returning to Serve: Col. Hurley brings IRT mission to Ellwood City

U.S. Air Force Col. Hurley, Air Force Reserve Command command nurse, and Rhiannon Schnell, Borough of Ellwood City secretary, talk about their role in bringing an Innovative Readiness Training mission to Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2025. Operation Healthy Ellwood was a 10-day, no-cost clinic that provided no-cost medical services to thousands of Pennsylvania residents while simultaneously providing mission-critical training to America's warfighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)
