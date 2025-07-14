Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish and Romanian F-16s protect NATO airspace (b-roll)

    POLAND

    07.16.2025

    Video by Elodie Romain 

    Natochannel           

    Since March 2025, Polish and Romanian F-16s have been conducting NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission out of Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania. Poland leads the rotation, its 13th, while Romania’s “Carpathian Vipers” return for their third deployment. Together, they safeguard the skies over the Baltic region, ready to intercept any unidentified aircraft and ensure NATO’s eastern flank remains secure. This round-the-clock mission underscores Allied resolve and regional solidarity, with both NATO member countries working side-by-side under NATO command.
    Both Poland and Romania are flying F-16 Fighting Falcons, multi-role combat aircraft known for their speed and manoeuvrability. Equipped with advanced radar and interception systems, the F-16 is ideally suited for NATO’s air policing missions, allowing pilots to react quickly and decisively to any airspace violations.
    Footage includes various shots of Polish and Romanian detachment pilots flying F-16s as part of the mission and interviews with detachment commanders.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 09:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971864
    VIRIN: 250716-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111193410
    Length: 00:07:38
    Location: PL

