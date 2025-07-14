Polish and Romanian F-16s protect NATO airspace (b-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Since March 2025, Polish and Romanian F-16s have been conducting NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission out of Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania. Poland leads the rotation, its 13th, while Romania’s “Carpathian Vipers” return for their third deployment. Together, they safeguard the skies over the Baltic region, ready to intercept any unidentified aircraft and ensure NATO’s eastern flank remains secure. This round-the-clock mission underscores Allied resolve and regional solidarity, with both NATO member countries working side-by-side under NATO command.

Both Poland and Romania are flying F-16 Fighting Falcons, multi-role combat aircraft known for their speed and manoeuvrability. Equipped with advanced radar and interception systems, the F-16 is ideally suited for NATO’s air policing missions, allowing pilots to react quickly and decisively to any airspace violations.

Footage includes various shots of Polish and Romanian detachment pilots flying F-16s as part of the mission and interviews with detachment commanders.