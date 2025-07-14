Agile Spirit 25 - OPORD Brief (B-Roll)

Joint multinational armed forces leadership conduct an Operation Order Brief during the Agile Spirit 25 exercise at Krtsanisi, Georgia, July 28, 2025. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 08:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|KRTSANISI, GE
