7th Engineer Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025

7th Engineer Brigade holds Change of Command Ceremony between outgoing commander, Col. Kyle T. Moulton and incoming commander Col. James T. Startzell. Ansbach, Germany, July 22, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 02:18
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|971834
VIRIN:
|250722-A-EX530-2002
Filename:
|DOD_111192990
Length:
|00:04:37
Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
