    Freedom Fest Chinhae

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Broderick Hennington 

    AFN Daegu

    Soldiers stationed in Daegu and Sailors stationed in Chinhae celebrate Independence Day.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 01:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971821
    VIRIN: 250702-A-DG372-5531
    Filename: DOD_111192850
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Fest Chinhae, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

