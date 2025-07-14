Iowa National Guard Soldiers and Airmen supported the opening days of RAGBRAI 2025 with a KC-135R Stratotanker flyover from the 185th Air Refueling Wing, remarks from Command Sgt. Maj. Peter Moeller, and a howitzer volley by the 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery during the opening ceremony in Orange City, Iowa, July 19, 2025. As the ride progressed, Soldiers from Alpha Company, 248th Aviation Support Battalion, and medics from the 109th Multifunctional Medical Battalion distributed more than 1,000 gallons of water and provided medical support alongside New Hartford EMS. The Iowa National Guard is proud to support this annual Iowa tradition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Armani Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 13:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971789
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-QX677-7781
|Filename:
|DOD_111179662
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa National Guard supports RAGBRAI 2025, by 1SG Jason Everett and SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.