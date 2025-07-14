LIMÒN, Costa Rica (July 26, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) give a presentation on preventative medicine and education to Costa Rican high school students at Costa Rica University in Limòn, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 26, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 11:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971788
|VIRIN:
|250726-A-LS473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111178247
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|LIMòN, CR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Preventive Medicine SMEE Costa Rica University, by CPL William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
