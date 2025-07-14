Team Army Wins Gold in Sitting Volleyball at 2025 DoD Warrior Games

Athletes for Team Army celebrate their victory over Team Special Operations Command in the final round of sitting volleyball at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games, July 26, 2025, at Colorado College, Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maurice Moore)
