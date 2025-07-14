Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Army Wins Gold in Sitting Volleyball at 2025 DoD Warrior Games

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Athletes for Team Army celebrate their victory over Team Special Operations Command in the final round of sitting volleyball at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games, July 26, 2025, at Colorado College, Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maurice Moore)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 10:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971784
    VIRIN: 250726-A-LO506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111178126
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    TAGS

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

