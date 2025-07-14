Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with the Close-In Weapon System

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    USS Milius conducts a live-fire exercise with the close-in weapon system while operating in the Indian Ocean

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 06:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971779
    VIRIN: 250724-N-UA460-1002
    Filename: DOD_111178024
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Milius (DDG 69)
    CIWS
    PACFIRE
    7th Fleet

