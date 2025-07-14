Secretary of Health and Human Services visits the DoD Warrior Games

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services, visits with athletes of the Department of Defense Warrior Games July 25, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno)
