U. S. Fleet Forces Band Plays in Puerto Plata

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 18, 2025) United States Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters" plays at the Central Plaza in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 18, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 23:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971769
|VIRIN:
|250718-N-DF135-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111177750
|Length:
|00:07:49
|Location:
|PUERTO PLATA, DO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
