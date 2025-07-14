Team Air Force, consisting of 40 Airmen and veterans, competed in 11 events over the course of the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
|07.26.2025
|07.26.2025 20:26
|Package
|971762
|250726-F-TV052-9001
|DOD_111177668
|00:02:42
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|0
|0
This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games: Team Air Force recap video, by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
