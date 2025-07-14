Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Warrior Games: Team Air Force recap video

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Team Air Force, consisting of 40 Airmen and veterans, competed in 11 events over the course of the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 20:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971762
    VIRIN: 250726-F-TV052-9001
    Filename: DOD_111177668
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Wounded Warrior
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    adaptive sports
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    DoD Warrior Games
    2025 Warrior Games
    DWG2025

