2025 DoD Warrior Games Swimming Event

Athletes participating in the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games compete in swimming events at El Pomar Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 26, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cherish Little)
