Air Force Warrior Games Athletes compete in archery (broll stringer)

Air Force athletes compete in wheelchair rugby at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 24, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
|07.24.2025
|07.26.2025 18:38
|B-Roll
|971757
|250724-F-TV052-7001
|DOD_111177589
|00:02:56
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|0
|0
