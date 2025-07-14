Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Warrior Games Warrior Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Jessica Garcia

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jessica Garcia shares her experience with the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program. Garcia is a Team Air Force competitor at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, a nine-day event composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 18:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971756
    VIRIN: 250724-F-TV052-9001
    Filename: DOD_111177588
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    adaptive sports
    AFW2
    DWG2025

