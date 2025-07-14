2025 DOD Warrior Games

U.S. Army Spc. Alexis Pantoja tells his story and competes in the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 26, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)
