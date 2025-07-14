2025 DOD Warrior Games - Cycling Event Recumbent

Team Army athletes participate in recumbent cycle heat during the cycling event at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 19, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 16:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971742
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-RQ234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111177339
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
