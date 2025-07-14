Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 DOD Warrior Games - Cycling Event Recumbent

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Team Army athletes participate in recumbent cycle heat during the cycling event at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 19, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971742
    VIRIN: 250719-A-RQ234-1001
    Filename: DOD_111177339
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DOD Warrior Games - Cycling Event Recumbent, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Army Recovery Care Program
    Warrior Games 2025
    DWG2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download