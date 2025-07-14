Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard’s 42 Romeo plays RAGBRAI main stage

    OELWEIN, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    The Band 42 Romeo of the 34th Army Band, 67th Troop Command, Iowa National Guard, performed on the main stage at RAGBRAI in Oelwein, Iowa, July 25, 2025. The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is a weeklong cycling event that draws thousands of riders and spectators from across the country. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 13:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971738
    VIRIN: 250725-A-AY917-1859
    Filename: DOD_111177275
    Length: 00:07:51
    Location: OELWEIN, IOWA, US

    This work, Iowa National Guard’s 42 Romeo plays RAGBRAI main stage, by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa National Guard
    34th Army Band
    RAGBRAI
    Iowa .

