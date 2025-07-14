The Band 42 Romeo of the 34th Army Band, 67th Troop Command, Iowa National Guard, performed on the main stage at RAGBRAI in Oelwein, Iowa, July 25, 2025. The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is a weeklong cycling event that draws thousands of riders and spectators from across the country. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 13:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971738
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-AY917-1859
|Filename:
|DOD_111177275
|Length:
|00:07:51
|Location:
|OELWEIN, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa National Guard’s 42 Romeo plays RAGBRAI main stage, by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
