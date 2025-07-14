From Dirt to Defense: 378th ECES ‘Dirt Boyz’ construct new berms

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron construct berms within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 13, 2025. The berms protect additional fuel bladders, which increases the reserve fuel supply to ensure the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing remains postured to generate combat operations around the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)