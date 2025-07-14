Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Dirt to Defense: 378th ECES ‘Dirt Boyz’ construct new berms

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron construct berms within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 13, 2025. The berms protect additional fuel bladders, which increases the reserve fuel supply to ensure the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing remains postured to generate combat operations around the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 05:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971716
    VIRIN: 250720-F-CW240-1001
    Filename: DOD_111177064
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Dirt to Defense: 378th ECES ‘Dirt Boyz’ construct new berms, by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    378thECES, Dirt Boyz, Berms, AFCENT, CENTCOM,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download