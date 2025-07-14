More than 40,000 personnel from 19 nations participated in Talisman Sabre 25 across Australia, demonstrating combined readiness, joint lethality and Indo-Pacific interoperability, held in Queensland, Australia, July 14, 2025. The exercise included large-scale live-fire events, airborne operations, amphibious landings, cyber defense and multi-domain logistics, showcasing the strength of multinational partnership and collective deterrence.
(U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 19:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971715
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-YE983-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111177021
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Talisman Sabre 2025 Recap, by SGT Rebecca Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.