    Talisman Sabre 2025 Recap

    AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins 

    I Corps

    More than 40,000 personnel from 19 nations participated in Talisman Sabre 25 across Australia, demonstrating combined readiness, joint lethality and Indo-Pacific interoperability, held in Queensland, Australia, July 14, 2025. The exercise included large-scale live-fire events, airborne operations, amphibious landings, cyber defense and multi-domain logistics, showcasing the strength of multinational partnership and collective deterrence.

    (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 19:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971715
    VIRIN: 250725-A-YE983-3001
    Filename: DOD_111177021
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: AU

    Australia
    Indopacific
    JointForce
    talismansabre25

