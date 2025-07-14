2025 DoD Warrior Games: Sitting Volleyball

U.S. service members compete in the sitting volleyball event at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, July 25, 2025, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Marley Kamara)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 09:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
