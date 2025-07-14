MAG-16 Commanding Officer completes final flight and transfers command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971699" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kevin G. Hunter, the former commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, completes his final flight with the unit and transfers command to Col. Nathan J. Storm at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, July 16 and 18, 2025. Under the leadership of Col. Hunter, MAG-16 amassed over 26,000 flight hours, 15,000 sorties, and 577,000 maintenance man hours. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer)(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Trailer Emotional loop short composed by Alex Che)