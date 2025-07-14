U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kevin G. Hunter, the former commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, completes his final flight with the unit and transfers command to Col. Nathan J. Storm at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, July 16 and 18, 2025. Under the leadership of Col. Hunter, MAG-16 amassed over 26,000 flight hours, 15,000 sorties, and 577,000 maintenance man hours. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer)(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Trailer Emotional loop short composed by Alex Che)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 18:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971699
|VIRIN:
|250725-M-KG021-1001
|PIN:
|250725
|Filename:
|DOD_111176485
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MAG-16 Commanding Officer completes final flight and transfers command, by Sgt Emeline Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.