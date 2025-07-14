Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-16 Commanding Officer completes final flight and transfers command

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kevin G. Hunter, the former commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, completes his final flight with the unit and transfers command to Col. Nathan J. Storm at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, July 16 and 18, 2025. Under the leadership of Col. Hunter, MAG-16 amassed over 26,000 flight hours, 15,000 sorties, and 577,000 maintenance man hours. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer)(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Trailer Emotional loop short composed by Alex Che)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 18:38
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

