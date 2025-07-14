Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Air Force medevac man 180 miles west of Astoria

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Astoria medevacs a 40-year-old man from a fishing vessel approximately 180 miles offshore of Astoria, Oregon, July 24, 2025. A Royal Canadian Air Force CC-295 Kingfisher crew from 19th Wing based in Comox, British Columbia, provided assistance overhead with communications. (U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971694
    VIRIN: 250724-G-SG988-7303
    Filename: DOD_111176208
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jayhawk
    Kingfisher
    Royal Canadian Air Force
    SAR
    rescue
    USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download