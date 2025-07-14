U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Air Force medevac man 180 miles west of Astoria

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Astoria medevacs a 40-year-old man from a fishing vessel approximately 180 miles offshore of Astoria, Oregon, July 24, 2025. A Royal Canadian Air Force CC-295 Kingfisher crew from 19th Wing based in Comox, British Columbia, provided assistance overhead with communications. (U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force video)
