A Time-honored Tradition: Leadership Transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific - B-Roll

Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) held a change of command ceremony bidding farewell to Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes and welcoming Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown at Naval Medical Center San Diego, July 25, 2025. NMFP provides oversight for 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.