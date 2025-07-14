Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Time-honored Tradition: Leadership Transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific - B-Roll

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) held a change of command ceremony bidding farewell to Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes and welcoming Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown at Naval Medical Center San Diego, July 25, 2025. NMFP provides oversight for 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 18:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971692
    VIRIN: 250725-N-KM181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111176128
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Time-honored Tradition: Leadership Transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific - B-Roll, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NMFP
    NMFP Change of Command

