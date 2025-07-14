Stopping the Spread: USACE Hydrilla Treatment in Action

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conducted hydrilla treatment operations in the upper Niagara River and along the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda, New York, July 25, 2025. The treatment helps stop the spread of this fast-growing invasive plant before it can reach and harm the Great Lakes ecosystem (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|07.25.2025
|07.25.2025 15:10
|Video Productions
|971685
|250725-A-FB511-6317
|DOD_111175863
|00:02:54
|NORTH TONAWANDA, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
