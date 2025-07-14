Stopping the Spread: USACE Hydrilla Treatment in Action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conducted hydrilla treatment operations in the upper Niagara River and along the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda, New York, July 25, 2025. The treatment helps stop the spread of this fast-growing invasive plant before it can reach and harm the Great Lakes ecosystem (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).