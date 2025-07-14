Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stopping the Spread: USACE Hydrilla Treatment in Action

    NORTH TONAWANDA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conducted hydrilla treatment operations in the upper Niagara River and along the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda, New York, July 25, 2025. The treatment helps stop the spread of this fast-growing invasive plant before it can reach and harm the Great Lakes ecosystem (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 15:10
    Location: NORTH TONAWANDA, NEW YORK, US

    Buffalo District
    Hydrilla
    USACE
    corps of engineers

