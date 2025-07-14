Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st Combat Support Wing Change of Command 2025

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.25.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing gather for the 501st CSW Change of Command Ceremony at RAF Fairford, England, July 25, 2025. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony where command was transferred from Col. D. Landon Phillips to Col. Michael J. Jewell. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 14:30
    Length: 00:43:08
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB

