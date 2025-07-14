501st Combat Support Wing Change of Command 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing gather for the 501st CSW Change of Command Ceremony at RAF Fairford, England, July 25, 2025. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony where command was transferred from Col. D. Landon Phillips to Col. Michael J. Jewell. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)