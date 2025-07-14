II MEF Relief and Appointment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to II Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 24, 2025. During the ceremony, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Anthony Loftus took over as the senior enlisted leader for II MEF from Sgt. Maj. David Wilson. Relief and appointment ceremonies are an integral part of the Marine Corps, signifying the transition of authority and responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. Photo edited to merge multiple photos into a panorama. (U.S. Marine video by Lance Cpl. Kenya J. Bolton)