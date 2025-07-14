Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    II MEF Relief and Appointment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Charis Robertson 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines assigned to II Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 24, 2025. During the ceremony, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Anthony Loftus took over as the senior enlisted leader for II MEF from Sgt. Maj. David Wilson. Relief and appointment ceremonies are an integral part of the Marine Corps, signifying the transition of authority and responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. Photo edited to merge multiple photos into a panorama. (U.S. Marine video by Lance Cpl. Kenya J. Bolton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971669
    VIRIN: 250724-M-WH829-1001
    Filename: DOD_111175477
    Length: 00:06:03
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, II MEF Relief and Appointment, by Cpl Charis Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines; II MEF; Change of Command; Sgt. Maj. ; Tradition ; Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download