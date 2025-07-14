Soldiers, Family members, and friends of the 3rd Infantry Division gather for a division change of command at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25, 2025. After 24 months in command, Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie relinquished command of the Marne Division to Brig Gen. John Lubas. The passing of the division’s colors from Norrie to Lubas symbolized a new chapter in the division’s history. Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, served as the ceremony’s presiding officer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971666
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-XS985-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111175435
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Change of Command, by SGT Bernabe Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.