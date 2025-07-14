3rd Infantry Division Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers, Family members, and friends of the 3rd Infantry Division gather for a division change of command at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25, 2025. After 24 months in command, Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie relinquished command of the Marne Division to Brig Gen. John Lubas. The passing of the division’s colors from Norrie to Lubas symbolized a new chapter in the division’s history. Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, served as the ceremony’s presiding officer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)