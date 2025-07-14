Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Change of Command

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers, Family members, and friends of the 3rd Infantry Division gather for a division change of command at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25, 2025. After 24 months in command, Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie relinquished command of the Marne Division to Brig Gen. John Lubas. The passing of the division’s colors from Norrie to Lubas symbolized a new chapter in the division’s history. Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, served as the ceremony’s presiding officer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971666
    VIRIN: 250725-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_111175435
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Rock of the Marine
    Change of Command

