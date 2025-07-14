CP25 Medsite Set-Up Puerto Plata

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 16, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) prepare a medical site in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 16, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 12:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971659
|VIRIN:
|250716-N-DF135-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111175106
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|PUERTO PLATA, DO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
