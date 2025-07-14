Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) departs Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Cole 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) departs Naval Station Norfolk, July 25, for a regularly scheduled deployment as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG). The GRFCSG is deployed to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility to underpin American security and economic prosperity, deter adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971656
    VIRIN: 250725-N-AV223-1001
    Filename: DOD_111175014
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) departs Naval Station Norfolk, by PO2 Derek Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Mitscher
    DDG 57

