The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) departs Naval Station Norfolk, July 25, for a regularly scheduled deployment as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG). The GRFCSG is deployed to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility to underpin American security and economic prosperity, deter adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)