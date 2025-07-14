Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight Speaks Mission Connect Vermont

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, speaks on Mission Connect Vermont at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vermont, July 17, 2025. Mission Connect Vermont is developing a strategic action plan to prevent SMVF suicide across the state. Through the partnership with VA and SAMHSA, we receive tools and technical assistance to get this done. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Denis Nunez)



With the support of Governor Phil Scott and Adjutant General Gregory Knight, members of state government, the Vermont National Guard, the Veterans Administration, healthcare organizations, community partners and military family members have come together to form the Vermont Governor’s Challenge team: Mission Connect Vermont. In partnership with the VA and the SAMHSA, the Governor’s Challenge brings together teams from states all over the country to support Service Members, Veteran, and their Families.