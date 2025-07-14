Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight Speaks Mission Connect Vermont

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, speaks on Mission Connect Vermont at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vermont, July 17, 2025. Mission Connect Vermont is developing a strategic action plan to prevent SMVF suicide across the state. Through the partnership with VA and SAMHSA, we receive tools and technical assistance to get this done. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Denis Nunez)

    With the support of Governor Phil Scott and Adjutant General Gregory Knight, members of state government, the Vermont National Guard, the Veterans Administration, healthcare organizations, community partners and military family members have come together to form the Vermont Governor’s Challenge team: Mission Connect Vermont. In partnership with the VA and the SAMHSA, the Governor’s Challenge brings together teams from states all over the country to support Service Members, Veteran, and their Families.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 10:27
    Category: Greetings
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

    Vermont, Vermont National Guard, National Guard

