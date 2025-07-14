Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hegseth, Caine Meet With Leaders from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meet with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds and Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene, at the Pentagon, July 25, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 11:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 971645
    Filename: DOD_111174572
    Length: 00:21:19
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    DGOV
    #DGOVLive
    Defense on Demand

