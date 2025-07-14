Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW Change of Command 2025

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing outgoing commander, relinquishes command to Col. Steven Byrum, 100th ARW incoming commander, during the 100th ARW’s change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2025. The ceremony recognized the accomplishments of the installation during Garlow’s leadership and introduced Byrum to base personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 09:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 971640
    VIRIN: 250722-F-IH537-1001
    Filename: DOD_111174439
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW Change of Command 2025, by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    future
    future Air Force leaders
    100th Air Refueing Wing
    ReaDy Culture
    Change of Command

