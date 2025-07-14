100th ARW Change of Command 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971640" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing outgoing commander, relinquishes command to Col. Steven Byrum, 100th ARW incoming commander, during the 100th ARW’s change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2025. The ceremony recognized the accomplishments of the installation during Garlow’s leadership and introduced Byrum to base personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)