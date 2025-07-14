Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Video Spot - Eating Healthy

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250723-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 23, 2025) AFN Naples video spot highlighting the importance of eating healthy and the NSA Naples Prep and Plate Menu that offers recipes approved by the U.S. Naval Hospital Naples dietitian. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 09:21
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    health
    food
    NSA Naples
    nutrition
    Prep and Plate Menu

