250723-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 23, 2025) AFN Naples video spot highlighting the importance of eating healthy and the NSA Naples Prep and Plate Menu that offers recipes approved by the U.S. Naval Hospital Naples dietitian. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|07.23.2025
Date Posted: 07.25.2025
Category: Video Productions
|971637
|250723-N-NY362-1001
|DOD_111174377
|00:00:30
|NAPLES, IT
|1
|1
This work, AFN Naples Video Spot - Eating Healthy, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.