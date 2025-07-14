Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Family Advocacy Program CID Investigation 60 seconds

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Family Advocacy Program CID Investigation 60 seconds

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 08:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971634
    VIRIN: 250724-O-VI048-2653
    Filename: DOD_111174251
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Advocacy Program CID Investigation 60 seconds, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FAP
    DPRR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download