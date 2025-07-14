Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute 29-25

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, execute a freefall jump off a C-130 Hercules during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 08:01
    Category: Newscasts
