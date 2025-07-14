Marine Minute 29-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, execute a freefall jump off a C-130 Hercules during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker)