    AFN Europe Report - July 25, 2025

    GERMANY

    07.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brentan Meadows 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Army Medical Command celebrated the accomplishments of Dental Health Command Europe at its inactivation ceremony on Sembach Kaserne, Germany.

    The Association of the U.S. Army hosted the LANDEURO 2025 Symposium and Exposition in Wiesbaden, Germany.

    (U.S. Army video by SGT Brentan Meadows)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 07:49
    Location: DE

    inactivation ceremony
    Dental Health Command Europe
    Europe report
    LANDEURO2025

