AFN Europe Report - July 25, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971625" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this AFN Europe Report:



U.S. Army Medical Command celebrated the accomplishments of Dental Health Command Europe at its inactivation ceremony on Sembach Kaserne, Germany.



The Association of the U.S. Army hosted the LANDEURO 2025 Symposium and Exposition in Wiesbaden, Germany.



(U.S. Army video by SGT Brentan Meadows)