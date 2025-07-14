Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Deployed Sabers return to Spangdahlem AB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin and Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Members of the 52nd Fighter Wing return to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany from a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 18-23, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin and Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 05:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971623
    VIRIN: 250722-F-BK945-1001
    Filename: DOD_111174189
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Deployed Sabers return to Spangdahlem AB, by A1C Sydney Franklin and A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download