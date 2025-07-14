Members of the 52nd Fighter Wing return to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany from a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 18-23, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin and Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 05:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971623
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-BK945-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111174189
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Deployed Sabers return to Spangdahlem AB, by A1C Sydney Franklin and A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS
