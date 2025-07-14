Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: Sky Soldiers Arrive in Türkiye for Agile Spirit 25, Begin Multinational Airborne Operations

    TURKEY

    07.19.2025

    Courtesy Video

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron (Airborne), 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, arrive at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 20, 2025, to participate in Agile Spirit 25. From the skies over Türkiye to the training grounds of Georgia, the Sky Soldiers demonstrate that readiness knows no borders. Agile Spirit 25 enhances interoperability, builds readiness, and reinforces the U.S. commitment to regional security alongside NATO allies and partners.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders; edited by Capt. Jennifer French. Music: "Cinema (with Boda)" by Judah Earl, released 2024 via Musicbed)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 04:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971617
    VIRIN: 250720-A-XY121-1917
    Filename: DOD_111174120
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: TR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, REEL: Sky Soldiers Arrive in Türkiye for Agile Spirit 25, Begin Multinational Airborne Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Incirlik Air Base
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit
    USAREU-AF

