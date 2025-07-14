Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.02.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick and Senior Airman Mark Colmenares

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 22nd Expeditionary Combat Weather Squadron facilitates the installation of a Portable Doppler Radar weather system within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The installation was coordinated with support from crane crews, logistics teams and airfield management. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares) (courtesy B-roll by Staff Sgt. Lexie West and Senior Airman Victoria Coursey)

    CREDITS:
    Leddick - B-roll || interview
    Colmenares - B-roll || editing

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 04:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971611
    VIRIN: 250702-F-F3301-1001
    Filename: DOD_111174104
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement, by TSgt Timothy Leddick and SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    386th AEW
    Weather

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download