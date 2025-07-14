22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 22nd Expeditionary Combat Weather Squadron facilitates the installation of a Portable Doppler Radar weather system within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The installation was coordinated with support from crane crews, logistics teams and airfield management. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares) (courtesy B-roll by Staff Sgt. Lexie West and Senior Airman Victoria Coursey)



CREDITS:

Leddick - B-roll || interview

Colmenares - B-roll || editing