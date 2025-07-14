LT Brad Lawson Australian Navy Cadets

Australian Lt. Brad Lawson, commanding officer for the Australian Navy Cadet’s training ship Gladstone, discusses their program during a tour of the U.S Navy’s USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) on July 20, 2025. Cadets from the Australian Navy Cadet program were provided a tour of U.S. Navy ship, and a chance to learn about life aboard. The ship was in port in Queensland, Australia and has been participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 01:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|971606
|VIRIN:
|250720-A-YB293-3732
|Filename:
|DOD_111173967
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
