DFT 25.2 Training Part I

U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Royal Thai Armed Forces personnel with the Thailand Mine Action Center participate in a bilateral EOD training for Deployed For Training 25.2 exercise at Ratchaburi, Thailand, June 16-19, 2025. DFT is a bilateral subject matter expert exchange between EOD technicians from the TMAC and III Marine Expeditionary Force, focusing on ordnance identification and disposal techniques. This partnership enhances EOD readiness for clearing explosive hazards in civilian areas and austere battlefield environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)