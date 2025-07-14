Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DFT 25.2 Training Part I

    RATCHABURI, THAILAND

    06.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Royal Thai Armed Forces personnel with the Thailand Mine Action Center participate in a bilateral EOD training for Deployed For Training 25.2 exercise at Ratchaburi, Thailand, June 16-19, 2025. DFT is a bilateral subject matter expert exchange between EOD technicians from the TMAC and III Marine Expeditionary Force, focusing on ordnance identification and disposal techniques. This partnership enhances EOD readiness for clearing explosive hazards in civilian areas and austere battlefield environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 00:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: RATCHABURI, TH

