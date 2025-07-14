B-Roll: Marines, Sailors conduct integrated training during QUART 25.4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, with I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Navy Sailors, with Assault Craft Unit 5, load LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicles and 7-ton trucks onto a landing craft, air cushion hovercraft for an open-water transit to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) as part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4 at Red Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, July 24, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)