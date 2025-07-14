U.S. Marines, with I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Navy Sailors, with Assault Craft Unit 5, load LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicles and 7-ton trucks onto a landing craft, air cushion hovercraft for an open-water transit to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) as part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4 at Red Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, July 24, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 22:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971594
|VIRIN:
|250724-M-HW569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111173632
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, B-Roll: Marines, Sailors conduct integrated training during QUART 25.4, by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.