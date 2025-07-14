Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Marines, Sailors conduct integrated training during QUART 25.4

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines, with I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Navy Sailors, with Assault Craft Unit 5, load LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicles and 7-ton trucks onto a landing craft, air cushion hovercraft for an open-water transit to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) as part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4 at Red Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, July 24, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 22:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971594
    VIRIN: 250724-M-HW569-1001
    Filename: DOD_111173632
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    1st Marine Division, Marines, Navy, U.S. 3rd Fleet, QUART, Littoral

