    Pacific News: July 25, 2025

    JAPAN

    07.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Talisman Sabre 2025 showcases record participation. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 22:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 971591
    VIRIN: 250725-F-WN543-6079
    Filename: DOD_111173608
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Commonwealth of Australia (Australia)
    Talisman Sabre 2025

