    F-22 support during Talisman Sabre 25

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    Pacific Air Forces

    This video is a 30-second reel highlighting maintenance Airmen performing preflight checks, marshaling, F-22 takeoffs and landings during Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, that advances a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 01:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971590
    VIRIN: 250721-F-DB969-1002
    Filename: DOD_111173598
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    This work, F-22 support during Talisman Sabre 25, by SSgt Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

