F-22 support during Talisman Sabre 25

This video is a 30-second reel highlighting maintenance Airmen performing preflight checks, marshaling, F-22 takeoffs and landings during Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, that advances a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)