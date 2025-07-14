Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22s support Talisman Sabre 25 BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    Pacific Air Forces

    This BRoll package contains video imagery of maintenance Airmen performing preflight checks, marshaling F-22 Raptors, F-22 takeoffs and landings during Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, that advances a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 01:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971588
    VIRIN: 250721-F-DB969-1001
    Filename: DOD_111173590
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22s support Talisman Sabre 25 BRoll, by SSgt Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TalismanSabre
    TS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download