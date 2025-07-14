F-22s support Talisman Sabre 25 BRoll

This BRoll package contains video imagery of maintenance Airmen performing preflight checks, marshaling F-22 Raptors, F-22 takeoffs and landings during Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, that advances a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 01:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971588
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-DB969-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111173590
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
