    Total Army comes together for Raven Focus training exercise

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Observer coach/trainers from the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command and First Army's 189th Combined Arms Training Brigade partnered during Raven Focus at Yakima Training Center, Washington, to support the National Guard's 81st Stryker Brigade in its annual brigade training exercise.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    First Army
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG David Lietz
    Raven Focus

