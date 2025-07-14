Observer coach/trainers from the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command and First Army's 189th Combined Arms Training Brigade partnered during Raven Focus at Yakima Training Center, Washington, to support the National Guard's 81st Stryker Brigade in its annual brigade training exercise.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
07.24.2025
|07.24.2025
07.24.2025 21:20
|07.24.2025 21:20
Package
|Package
971587
|971587
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-BU909-1001
DOD_111173546
|DOD_111173546
00:02:43
|00:02:43
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Total Army comes together for Raven Focus training exercise, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
