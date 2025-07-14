Balikatan 25: US, Philippine Special Forces Sharpen Skills with Military Free Fall

U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing and Philippine Special Forces Regiment operators conduct military free fall training as part of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen the ironclad alliance, improve the combined force's capabilities, and demonstrate commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 21:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971586
|VIRIN:
|250428-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111173531
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
