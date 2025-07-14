Balikatan 25: US, Philippine Special Forces Sharpen Skills with Military Free Fall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971586" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing and Philippine Special Forces Regiment operators conduct military free fall training as part of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen the ironclad alliance, improve the combined force's capabilities, and demonstrate commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)