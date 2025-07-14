Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: US, Philippine Special Forces Sharpen Skills with Military Free Fall

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing and Philippine Special Forces Regiment operators conduct military free fall training as part of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen the ironclad alliance, improve the combined force's capabilities, and demonstrate commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH

    This work, Balikatan 25: US, Philippine Special Forces Sharpen Skills with Military Free Fall, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan 25, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan, Philippines, Armed Forces of the Philippines

